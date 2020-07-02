OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington Employment Security Department says the suspension of its job search requirement for unemployment benefits has been extended through Aug. 1.
According to the ESD, Gov. Jay Inslee approved the extension with support from the Legislature.
The ESD says you can continue to answer "no" on the job search question on your weekly claims until the suspension is lifted.
Officials have offered further tips for those looking for their next opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://esd.wa.gov/unemployment/job-search-requirements.
