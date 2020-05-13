SPOKANE, Wash. - A local woman has teamed up with a T-shirt print shop to start a fundraiser to give back to local businesses in Spokane.
The "I Got Your Six Fundraiser" is selling T-shirts to raise funds for groups in Spokane struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The front of the shirt says "I Got Your 6," which is a military term for having someone's back. On the back, the shirts say "Back Up and Have Mine," which is a subtle reminder to people to give each other space when out in public.
All the money raised after the first 45 shirts will be given directly back to businesses in Spokane that are struggling to get by during the pandemic.
You can purchase on of the shirts HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.