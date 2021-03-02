K-12 teachers and childcare workers in Washington are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Governor Jay Inslee making the announcement on Tuesday after President Joe Biden directed all states to prioritize K-12 teachers and childcare workers.
The move places these groups in 1B Tier 1 which is the group Washington is working to currently vaccinate.
"This directive will be carried out through existing providers and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which operates through national pharmacies and independent pharmacy chains," Gov. Inslee wrote in a statement. "Phase Finder may take time to reflect these changes, but educators and licensed childcare workers can schedule with providers right away."
The Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction wrote on Twiiter, "We are thankful for the leadership of @POTUS in prioritizing vaccines for school employees & supporting our schools as they work to safely reopen for in-person learning as quickly as possible."
According to OSPI Chris Reykdal, about 36% of Washington students are receiving some in-person learning.