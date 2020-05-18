The Idaho Department of Labor says unemployment claim payments could be coming a day late due to a technical issue.
"Due to a technical glitch, several thousand unemployment insurance claims payments will be delayed by one day this week," the department said on Twitter.
Payment dates can be confirmed by viewing the payment information section on the Claimant Portal.
Laid-off Idaho workers have filed over 131,000 initial claims for unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 State of Emergency - – 2.2 times the total number of initial claims filed in all of 2019.
Due to a technical glitch, several thousand unemployment insurance claims payments will be delayed by one day this week. Please view payment information on the Claimant Portal to confirm your payment date.— Idaho Jobs (@IdahoJob) May 18, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.