WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - The Whitman County Public Health Department says a teenage girl has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third confirmed case in Whitman County.
According to WCPH, the patient is a girl in her teens. The department is investigating any potential close contacts.
There have been two other confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County: A woman in her 70's and a woman in her 20's. Health officials say the woman in her 20's has recovered and is self-isolated at home.
As of Thursday morning, Whitman County Public Health has reported 3 positive cases and at least 61 negative cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.