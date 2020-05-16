SPOKANE, Wash. - There are big changes underway for Spokane residents experiencing homelessness, as well as businesses across the community.
Almost two weeks after taking over operations at the Cannon Street Shelter, the Guardians Foundation is making another move, this time to the Spokane Arena.
Homeless men and women who were staying at both the Cannon Street Shelter and the temporary shelter at the Downtown Spokane Library will be transferred to the arena and the Spokane County Community Service's Building for shelter as long as they aren't displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Team members with the Guardians had been struggling to find good options for shelter space. Then they realized the Department of Emergency Management already designated the arena as a shelter in case of a crisis. Now, the Guardians are saying it is a big improvement over the library because it has bathrooms, showers and can safely shelter up to 110 guests.
There have been some concerns from the surrounding neighborhood.
"If they're on private property, we're going to give them very firm warnings. We will be calling Crime Check if it needs to be addressed as a trespassing issue we will be addressing those. But the optics of the outside are a very big concern of mine and we're going to do all steps necessary to keep those optics at a bare minimum," CEO of the Guardians Foundation Michael Shaw said.
The Guardians will coordinate a way to get people to other shelters in the network once they reach capacity.
