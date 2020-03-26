The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health have confirmed another case of COVID-19 in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of cases in the Panhandle area to 10.
According to Panhandle Health, the new cases was reported in a woman in her 50s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home and contact tracing is ongoing.
As of Wednesday, March 25, the state of Idaho was reporting a total of 123 positive cases of coronavirus with 0 deaths. New numbers for Thursday have not yet been made available.
