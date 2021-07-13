OLYMPIA, Wash. - The "Shot of a Lifetime" vaccine lottery officially coming to a close Tuesday morning. Three-hundred-and-sixty-nine numbers were drawn in the final round of the lottery.
Tuesday's drawing included the big prize of $1 million. Alternate numbers were drawn for the $1 million prize. If the first winner does not respond within 72 hours of first being contacted, the first alternate will be contacted instead to ensure that the cash prize is claimed.
Some of the other 369 prizes in the drawing include:
- A pair (2) of Club Level Seattle Seahawks tickets with a $50 parking pass
- 88 Microsoft Xbox consoles
- 2 pairs (2) of Seattle Reign tickets with a team signed jersey
- A Seattle Storm prize package
- 7 Nintendo Switch Packs
- A pair (2) of concert tickets at Climate Pledge Arena
- A Google prize package including one (1) Nest Hub, one (1) Nest Mini, and one (1) Nest audio speaker
- 30 state parks camping gift cards
- A pair (2) of Club Level Seattle Mariners tickets
- 37 Fish & Wildlife Wild Bucks vouchers
- 57 Amazon Echo Dots
- 148 Discover Passes
Starting next week, "A Heroes Thanks" vaccine lottery begins. This is focused toward veterans and military.
One person will will $250,000, two people will will $100,000, 10 people will win Amazon gift cards and 10 people will win Washington Parks gift cards.