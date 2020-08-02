According to a recording provide to the Dallas Morning News, WSU head football coach Nick Rolovich questioned a players decision to join the Pac-12 Unity Group.
WSU wide receiver Kassidy Woods says he told his coach he would be opting out of the season this year due to health concerns related to COVID-19. His coach said that would be fine, according to the recording. But then he asked if Woods would be joining the Unity Group.
“Health & safety protections” were at the crux of the player movement – titled “#WeAreUnited” – that was rolled out Sunday morning by a group of passionate Pac-12 student-athletes threatening to boycott the fall season if the conference doesn’t meet a specific list of demands.
See the full transcript here
