We're all aware of the adjustments students have had to make during the COVID-19 outbreak. Classroom learning aside, there are also extracurricular activities that they will miss out on like spring sports, prom and for some, perhaps a lesser known but equally important event: The Junior Livestock Show.
The Junior Livestock Show has been happening for 85 years straight in Spokane. It's survived through wars and other viral outbreaks, like polio, but in 2020 it will look a little different as social distancing guidelines and the fact that the Spokane County Fairgrounds are a bit occupied for the foreseeable future, have forced the cancellation of the show.
Ferris Senior Kate Lyden has been raising market lambs and showing them at the Spokane Junior Livestock Show for the past decade, something that's made her a black sheep at Ferris, so to speak.
"No one at Ferris knows what the Junior Livestock Show is," Lyden said as she spoke about explaining the show to her big city classmates. "I'm literally gone from school for a week and they're like, 'where'd you go?' and I tell them I went to the Junior Livestock Show and they have no idea what that is and I explain that we raise and sell animals."
Kate is just one of 500 kids from Washington, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and even California who were set to congregate in Spokane for the Junior Livestock Show this year. The cancellation presents a unique situation as kids have put in a lot of time, effort and money into raising their animals.
But with COVID-19 restrictions in place, what can you do?
The same thing we've all been doing while locked inside our homes: Turn to technology.
"It's been a lot of meetings and a lot of discussion on how we can give the kids something," Junior Livestock Show Manager Lynn Cotter said. "They have these animals still sitting in their field, ready to go, ready for market we need to give them an outlet."
That outlet will come in the form of a virtual livestock show.
Instead of showing their animals in the ring at the Spokane County Fairgrounds, kids this year will film themselves showing their animals at home, submit that video to online judges and then await the results.
It's a different approach, but one that is unfortunately needed during the social distancing era.
"There will be showmanship aspect. There will be no ribbons or buckles or trophies awarded," Lacrosse Senior and Junior Livestock Show Ambassador Lauren Stubbs said. "But that's ok, we're still getting the opportunity to show off all the hard work that we've done."
Stubbs has been raising steers and goats since elementary school and while her and Kate are disappointed they won't have the community and camaraderie that the Livestock Show brings this year, the switch to a virtual show doesn't detract them from why the raise animals in the first place.
"We do it because it teaches us life lessons that we might not get through any other outlet," Stubbs said. "It teaches us about hard work, about being responsible, about time management. It teaches us how to be humble in victory and gracious in defeat."
Life lessons they won't forget, and for which they'll always be thankful.
Cotter said they don't expect the move to a virtual show to affect the ability of kids being able to sell their animals, but if that does present an issue for kids, they have resources to help them find buyers.
If you're interested in buying an animal or making a donation to the show, a donation that Cotter says will go back to the kids, you can get in touch with the Junior Livestock Show of Spokane HERE or by calling 509.535.6737.
