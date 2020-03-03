The Better Business Bureau is warning the public about scams involving COVID-19.
According to the BBB, the spread of the virus in North America is an opportunity for scammers to use the public's anxiety to promote fake cures, phony prevention measures and other scams.
Here is how the BBB said to spot a coronavirus scam:
- Don’t panic. Do your research: Be skeptical of alarmist and conspiracy theory claims and don’t rush into buying anything that seems too good – or crazy – to be true. Always double check information you see online with official news sources.
- Be wary of personal testimonials and “miracle” product claims. Be suspicious of products that claim to immediately cure a wide range of diseases. No one product could be effective against a long, varied list of conditions or diseases. Also, testimonials are easy to make up and are not a substitute for scientific evidence.
- It's "all natural." Just because it's natural does not mean it's good for you. All natural does not mean the same thing as safe.
- Check with your doctor: If you're tempted to buy an unproven product or one with questionable claims, check with your doctor or other health care professional first.
You can report a scam to the BBB on their website.
