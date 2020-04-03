COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - You will still be able to book a tee time at the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, but there will be some changes due to COVID-19.
Outdoor activities like gold are compliant with Governor Brad Little's stay-home order. According to the resort, they are following state-mandated golf course recommendations to prevent crowding.
The resort will also regularly disinfect surfaces like golf carts, flagsticks, restroom surfaces, doors and other touch-points.
The Pro Shop and Floating Green Restaurant will be closed at lease through April 15. However, on-course and takeout food and beverage services will still remain open.
Standard forecaddie services will also be suspended through at least April 15. Guests will handle their personal golf equipment and transportation to the course. Pre-round massages are also suspended until further notice.
"We have received many questions about how the ongoing pandemic has affected the golf course," Bob Nuttelman, President of The Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, said. "It's going to be nice to get out of the house, breathe some fresh air and enjoy a round of golf with amazing lake views."
Guests can reserve tee times by visiting the course's website HERE or by calling (855)280-4398.
