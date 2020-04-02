In this time, with so many people left without jobs it can be scary. But, the Washington Department of Revenue said that you could be missing out on unclaimed money from years prior.
The Washington Department of Revenue said that there is more than $1.3 billion that is waiting to be claimed. Last fiscal year, they said that they reunited more than 150,000 claimants with property, totaling more than $85.
To check and see if you have unclaimed property, visit claimyourcash.org and type in your first and last name. If your name shows up, it will show an amount of unclaimed money, you then fill out a claim and the check will get mailed to you.
For Idaho residents, visit yourmoney.idaho.gov, to see if you have any unclaimed money.
It only takes a few seconds to see if you have any unclaimed property and just a few minutes to fill out a claim.
