SANDPOINT, Idaho - The Festival at Sandpoint has been postponed to August 2021 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Originally scheduled for this summer, the Festival's 38th summer concert series will now be rescheduled for August in 2021 after consultation between health officials, music industry experts and Festival/Sandpoint Board of Directors.
The festival has featured a star-studded-line-up the past few years with names like Nathaniel Rateliff, The Avett Brothers, and Kool & The Gang.
The Festival at Sandpoint Interim Executive Director Ali Baranski issued the following statement:
“It is with heavy hearts that we have made a difficult, but what we feel to be the most responsible decision to postpone the 2020 Festival at Sandpoint season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Sandpoint is a small, tight-knit community, over half of the Festival at Sandpoint’s concertgoers reside outside of Idaho, as we draw music lovers from across the country and internationally to our little town. We know that a global pandemic does not stop at the Long Bridge and it would be irresponsible to gather 30,000 people this summer over the course of our two-week event.
To prioritize the health and safety of our community, fans, musicians, volunteers, and staff, we are postponing the 2020 Festival and cannot wait to gather again and put on our best Festival yet in 2021. We look forward to rescheduling many of our amazing and exciting artists we had booked for 2020.
We are continuing to monitor recommendations from the CDC and staying in contact with music industry experts, local authorities, as well as monitoring the overwhelming number of organizations who have canceled or postponed their summer and fall events due to the pandemic.
It is possible that the Festival at Sandpoint will resume our education programs and produce smaller events prior to our 2021 season, but we will ultimately assess those opportunities as conditions evolve, and through the lens of prioritizing the health and safety of our fans, students, and our community.
The heart of our decision is centered on you, our Festival at Sandpoint community, and ensuring we can collectively remain strong and connected for years to come.
Please save the date for the 38th Festival at Sandpoint for August 2021!
The show (planning) must go on!”
