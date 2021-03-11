SPOKANE- Wash- More doses of the vaccine are in Spokane which means more shots in arms.
The Johnson & Johnson Vaccine is here, Spokane County and CHAS Health have about 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Right now, the plan right now is to use those doses to help people who would either have difficulty making a second appointment, living in a rural area, or for individuals who are homeless.
The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses.
Using the single-dose vaccine will help people who could struggle to get that second dose reach protection from the virus sooner without that second dose.
When it comes to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after the shot is administered it takes about 15 days to build an immune response, and you’ll have total protection from the virus by day 29.