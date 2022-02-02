OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington State health officials are cautiously optimistic, saying we may be seeing the "light at the end of the tunnel" in terms of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Washington State Department of Health shared updated data Wednesday, showing what appears to be a clear downtrend in COVID-19 cases.
State Epidemiologist Scott Lindquist said from what he's hearing and seeing in his own clinic, testing and positive cases are way down.
He said this is looking like "the light at the end of the tunnel," but officials want to be sure "that light isn't a train."
So far, it doesn't appear to be. While there has been talk of the Omicron variant's sub-variant, the DOH hasn't found any evidence of a notably new variant.
Despite the hopeful numbers, officials want it to be clear that the state is still in a difficult situation.
Hospitalizations seem to have stalled and held steady. Officials said this is expected, as a change hospitalizations usually lags a week behind changes in case numbers.
"This is still a very significant pandemic at this point," Lindquist said.
Lindquist said Washington is still seeing between 50 to 70 COVID deaths per day and those who haven't been vaccinated are at greatest risk.
According to Lindquist, unvaccinated people are five-times more likely to be hospitalized and nine-times more likely to die from COVID.
On top of a general strain on the healthcare system, Washington is also experiencing a blood supply shortage, according to the DOH.
Willing residents, especially those with O- and O+ blood types, are being encouraged to go out and donate as soon as possible.