A Spokane mother believes that it is not accurate for Washington's Department of Health to report there are no confirmed coronavirus cases in Spokane, because there is no way they could know that. She uses her own family's experience as an example.
She says her husband went to the ER for flu-like symptoms, and was tested for the flu, but the test came back negative. She says he had a fever, sore throat, and respiratory issues, which are all hallmarks of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health’s website.
She says the family asked that he be tested for COVID-19, but both the hospital, and then the health department told her there was no testing available, and to just keep monitoring his health condition and report to the ER if things don't get better. She says SHE now has symptoms of the coronavirus, and actually called the health district to get a reason from them that she and her family can't get tested. She says they told her there just aren't tests available right now.
But in a news conference streamed on KHQ.com, Spokane Regional Health District Chief, Dr. Bob Lutz says there is a lot of misinformation about testing. Dr. Lutz said that if you want to be tested, health professionals should be testing you. He says it's as simple as taking a swab and getting it sent to a facility on the west side of the state. He says it takes time, but he's actively encouraging testing so that the numbers reported by his office and the Department of Health are accurate. He says that if you're told you can't be tested, seek a second opinion.
But the Spokane mother we talked with says that was not her experience and she thinks her experience is much more in line with what is actually happening in the community, despite what Dr. Lutz says.
