In response for the need for food, The Salvation Army will be handing out 500 food boxes on May 19 in Spokane Valley.
According to The Salvation Army, the boxes will contain fresh and non-perishable good. One box will be given per vehicle.
The event will take place at the Shopko parking lot at 13414 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Salvation Army thanks the food donors and volunteers who help make these events possible.
