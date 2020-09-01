BOISE, ID- The State of Idaho will begin making payments this week for the Trump Administration’s new conservative plan to offer extended unemployment benefits in order to continue Idaho’s economic rebound.
President Donald Trump issued an executive memorandum earlier this month creating the Lost Wages Assistance program and replacing the recently expired Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which paid an extra $600 per week to those receiving unemployment benefits.
The Lost Wages program is funded through the Federal Emergency Management Administration.
“Idaho is third among states for lowest unemployment rates, thanks to the investments and creativity of Idaho’s businesses in safely reopening,” Governor Little said. “We chose to participate in President Trump’s new program as part of a comprehensive approach to our economic rebound, which includes small business grants and return-to-work incentives.”
To qualify for the additional $300 per week, claimants must be unemployed due to COVID-19 and receive a weekly benefit amount of at least $100. Payments will be retroactive for the week ending Aug. 1 for eligible claimants and will run as long as funding is available, up to five weeks, ending Aug. 29, 2020.
