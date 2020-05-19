SPOKANE, Wash. - When the owner of ‘The Black Diamond’ told KHQ he decided to open up his bar against Gov. Inslee’s shutdown order, he said a major reason was because he could not find a legal basis, RCW, or statute that required him to keep his business closed.
“I called the governor’s office and talked to somebody there,” Brandon Fenton, the bar’s co-owner, said. “They said they weren’t' going to do anything, or did not know what they were going to do, and referred me to the attorney general’s office. They didn't have an answer either."
Several viewers also commented on Fenton’s story, wondering what legal basis the state had to enforce the shutdown orders on business owners.
“How is it against the law,” a viewer wrote.
“It isn’t against the law. Bob Lutz said yesterday we should already be in phase two!,” another viewer commented.
So, what is the legal basis for the state to enforce Gov. Inslee’s shutdown orders?
Look no further than the original proclamation, according to Gov. Inslee’s Press Secretary, Mike Faulk.
“The statutes are clear and cited in all of the governor’s proclamations,” Faulk wrote in an email.
The proclamation cites one Revised Code of Washington (RCW) four times: RCW 43.06.220: State of emergency - Powers of governor pursuant to proclamation.
This law allows the governor of Washington, after a state of emergency is proclaimed, to prohibit “the sale, purchase, or dispensing of alcoholic beverages” or “the sale, purchase or dispensing of other commodities or goods, as he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited to help preserve and maintain life, health, property, or the public peace.” It also states that anyone “willfully violating any provision of an order by the governor under this section is guilty of a gross misdemeanor.”
Other businesses in Washington that opened in defiance of Gov. Inslee’s order are now at the center of a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Bob Ferguson.
“The complaints explain in detail the legal violations alleged against those businesses,” a spokesperson from Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office wrote in an email.
“We understand the financial impact of Stay Home, Stay Health on small businesses, but that does not exempt you from the requirement to remain closed,” Ferguson wrote in a letter to the businesses. “The Stay Home, Stay Health order is necessary for public health. The COVID-19 virus spreads easily from person to person and the only way to control it, and save lives, is to maintain social distancing, including closing nonessential businesses. By keeping your business open, you are endangering the lives of your customers and your community.
In a press conference on Tuesday, May 19, Inslee was asked specifically about the state would enforce the reopening of a number of bars and coffee shops in the Spokane area.
"Well, those bars need to be in compliance with the order. If they're not in compliance with the order, they're being unsafe. They're exposing their patrons to danger. They're increasing the risk in Spokane County and that's just not acceptable," Inslee said.
"If there are bars that open, that is extremely disappointing and they need to come in compliance, and we can talk to the AG about that," Inslee continued. "And not only is it a matter of opening, but it's opening in a safe way because as we reopen restaurants at less than 50 percent capacity, there's a host of things that people will need to do to keep themselves safe and employees safe. If there are people that are showing a blatant disrespect for that, that needs to change. And the public needs to let them know about it and local officials need to let them know about it too and take some action. It's just not acceptable. It is too dangerous."
In Oregon, the legality of stay home orders came into question on Monday after a county judge declared Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s coronavirus restrictions “null and void.”
“We believe that the Government does not have any constitutional right [state of emergency or not] to track [its] citizens,” reads one of many fliers in The Black Diamond.
