As we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, May 18th also marks the 40th anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption. The ash caused a shutdown locally that is eerily familiar today.
Just like COVID-19 outbreak, we knew the eruption of Mount St. Helens was possible, most just didn't think it would end up impacting Spokane.
The volcano erupted around 250 miles away, yet it blanketed the Lilac City in ash.
"The volcano kept having little spurts that would blow," Ginny Hein said. "We kind of were worried that, when is this going to stop? You know?"
When the ash first started falling, Hein was with her parents inside a windowless building at Whitworth University. They had all waited patiently for May 18th -- Hein's graduation day.
"When we went into the building for graduation at the Fieldhouse at Whitworth, there was the sky was black to the west. But again, I just thought it was some really bad storm over there," Hein said.
When she left the Fieldhouse with her family, Spokane had transformed into an ashy wonderland -- with the fine, gray powder falling like snow from the sky.
"We were scared because we thought we didn't know if we could breathe it or not, and so you know, we're all covering our mouths," Hein said.
Over in Spokane Valley, it was a big day for Sherri Sly too. She was about to celebrate her 16th birthday.
When the ash started falling, her birthday party was obviously canceled. Though within her neighborhood, a new kind of festivity formed.
"It was kind of like a party because everybody got together and cleaned everything up together. So we lived on a cul-de-sac and when you turn down our street looked like nothing had happened. It was a lot of fun," Sly said.
She remembers her dad, Washington State Patrol Trooper Gordon Sly, jumping into action once the ash started to fall.
"When he saw that dark cloud, he went out and purchased a bunch of air filters. So the state patrol could still work while the ash was falling," Sly remembers.
Sly even spent months after the eruption working near Mount St. Helens, cleaning up ash as part of the Youth Conservation Corps at Gifford Pinchot National Forest.
1980 very much mirrors today, with emotions running high -- and misinformation running wild.
"We were told that the ash itself contains a lot of acid and if we got it wet, it would break down concrete and cars and it would just destroy everything," Sly recalls.
"We were scared to go out without a mask. We were told not to drive," Hein said.
"I heard my dad say, don't let the girls take a shower, because the scientists say it will turn out their hair green," Sly added.
An emergency declaration forced everyone to stay inside their homes. Grocery stores had a tough time keeping their shelves stocked. Most wore masks if they ventured outside their homes.
For Sly, there's a stark difference between the two events. Mount St. Helens only seriously disrupted everyone's day-to-day life for a couple of weeks. Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is having a much longer impact.
Regardless, Spokane's resilient spirit from 1980 is still alive today.
"We were okay," Hein remembers. "I think we're going to get through the pandemic too. I don't know when, I don't know how, I just keep saying my prayers, and, you know, helping where I can whenever I can."
In a time where we have plenty to worry about (don't worry, I won't mention murder hornets), thankfully, scientists don't believe another large-scale eruption from Mount St. Helens is likely in our lifetime. So, if that happens to be on your list of worries, you can at least cross that one off.
