UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee spent Tuesday in Spokane at Stevens Elementary School to speak with students and officials about school in COVID-19.
Gov. Inslee said he came to visit to see how in-person instruction is working for students and teachers.
"There are some really good teachers in Washington," Gov. Inslee said to a class of students at Stevens Elementary. "They are helping students learn while we are masking."
One student telling Gov. Inslee that wearing masks is a good idea.
During the visit, Gov. Inslee was seen double masking.
Gov. Jay Inslee calling the work and teaching options at Stevens Elementary a "win-win situation." Stevens Elementary allows parents to decided what learning option is best for their student, in-person, hybrid, or fully online.
"I'm so inspired when I see educators leading the way," Gov. Inslee said.
Gov. Inslee also addressing the push to vaccinate more teachers.
"We know to a moral certainty, beyond reasonable double, schools can operate with teamwork in the schools without vaccinating all the personal," Gov. Inslee said.
During his visit, a student named Jesse said to Gov. Inslee, "your hard work is the best."
Gov. Inslee made Jesse the Washingtonian of the day.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Gov. Inslee writing on Twitter, "educators are doing great work getting students back in the classroom safely."
In the photos, Gov. Inslee is pictured at Stevens Elementary School. Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and Spokane Public School Superintendent Adam Swinyard are also pictured in the background.