SPOKANE, Wash. - Governor Jay Inslee has now received a packet of information from Spokane County regarding its variance request to enter Phase Two of reopening.
Mayor Nadine Woodward addressed the variance request Tuesday, May 12, saying that there's a lot riding on Inslee's decision.
"There's a lot at stake, the health of our economy, the health of our community, the health of our residents is at stake," Woodward said.
Woodward noted that Spokane County's COVID-19 response has been exceptional and it's time to begin reopening.
However, Woodward noted that even if Inslee doesn't approve the request, Spokane County will continue to advocate. She is hopeful that there will soon be more guidelines in place for larger counties seeking to move ahead in the reopening plan.
Spokane County is now surrounded by other counties that have already been approved to enter Phase Two. Ferry, Stevens, Pend Orielle, Columbia, Garfield, Lincoln, Wahkiakum and Skamania counties have all received approval.
Woodward also noted that her office is looking at cutting budgets anywhere between 6 and 12 percent in response to the pandemic.
Woodward said that later this week, Inslee would also be receiving a letter from all Spokane County mayors requesting the variance.
