SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Shelley Redinger has announced that the school district is working on providing meals, childcare and arranging make up days for students following a statewide school closure.
"These are extraordinary times," Dr. Redinger said during an afternoon press conference. "We've been planing and preparing for this."
Spokane Public Schools is asking that students return to school on Monday, March 16 for a "transitional day" to pick up medications and instructional packets. Schools will then be closed from March 17 to approximately April 24.
But as far as providing meals to more than 50 percent of the 30,000 students Spokane Public Schools serves, Dr. Redinger said the district is still hammering out a plan.
Dr. Redinger said that district officials are in contact with the state of Washington to make exemptions for students across the state to receive meals. The district plans on setting up distribution hubs for families to get food and will be going over plans next week.
District officials are also working closely with the state of Washington to come up with a plan for make-up days, to arrange emergency childcare for first responders and healthcare workers, and to come up with job alternatives for district workers.
There will also be a large conversations about mental health and how to support students so they don't feel alone while having to remain at home.
