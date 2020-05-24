SPOKANE, Wash. - Thieves continue to take advantage of businesses that have been closed due to the pandemic. The latest victim in our community is the office of the Spokane Boy Scouts.
Staffers said their location has been shut down for weeks due. They recently discovered crooks had used the closure to their advantage. They made off with thousands of dollars worth of critical goods and gear for the organization.
Andrew Bell with the Spokane Boy Scouts wrote our 'Help Me Hayley' an email hoping someone from the community can help them find their stolen goods.
The 'Help Me Hayley' request said:
"I work for the Boy Scouts here in Spokane directing programs and activities all over Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. During the COVID-19 situation, our main office has been closed and as we are starting to get back to the office and get ready to open back up in a few weeks we realized this week that our trailer full of equipment for Cub Scout Day Camps went missing from our parking lot sometime during the shut-down.
I spent several days trying to track it down and see if it had been moved to one of our other sites or if it was towed from the lot by Diamond Parking with no results. This morning I filed a police report listing the trailer as stolen. It is a White Continental Cargo Trailer, ID plate # 6553TG, VIN# 5NHUTW0119T609904, Police Report # 2020-20084886
The trailer was full to the ceiling of shooting sports equipment for Archery, BB guns and slingshots as well as pop-up covers, folding tables, totes of crafting supplies, activity games and more. This is a devastating blow to our Cub Scout programs as that trailer is essentially a mobile activity center we can take to communities and parks and deliver programs to youth on demand.
We would love help from yourself, and our community, either to help find and return the trailer or to replace it and the contents so we can still deliver activities to young scouts this summer. I've contacted our insurance, however, there will still be at least deductible costs even if they are able to reimburse us for the entirety of the contents, which I estimate to be worth between $15-20,000 not counting the cost of the trailer itself which was $2500 back in 2009. Even if we receive all the money back from the insurance, it has taken years to assemble all those materials and it will be difficult to re-acquire everything given the short time frame before our summer camp programs are scheduled to begin (June 19th @ Camp Easton on Coeur d'Alene is the first one)
Please let me know if you think there's anything you can do to help. Thank you Hayley!"
Bell and the entire group is hoping someone out there will do what's right. If you have any information, you can call crime check at 509.456.2233. You can also send Hayley an email at hayley@khq.com
