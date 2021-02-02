The Spokane Regional Health District and CHAS Health announced Tuesday that they are not sure when more COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open.
CHAS Health Chief Administrative Officer, Kelly Charvet said they are not wanting to open further scheduling options until they know what day of the week the next vaccine shipment will arrive.
The mass vaccination site did receive 4,000 doses this morning and are prepared for two weeks of scheduled appointments.
At the moment, CHAS anticipates future shipments will arrive on Mondays or Tuesdays. Charvet said based on this information, they are analyzing which day of the week would be best to open appointment scheduling.
"These things are changing on an hourly basis sometimes," Charvet said.