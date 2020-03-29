SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District has confirmed seven additional cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths in Spokane County.
There are now 115 total cases and four COVID-19 related deaths in Spokane County. SRHD says the two deaths were reported Sunday, March 29, including a man in his 80's and a woman in her 60's, both residents of Spokane County.
SRHD continues to work with health care providers and the Department of Health to identify and reach out to those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals.
