"This is all we have right now": Bar owner sleeping at business to protect it from thieves
- Sydnee Stelle KHQ Local News Reporter
With more businesses shutdown during Governor Inslee's "Stay Home" order, commercial burglary is up in Spokane.
Thieves have already made several attempts to break in to Kings Bar and Grill in northeast Spokane, so the owners are not taking any chances.
Brenda and Rob Baldwin have owned Kings Bar and Grill for five years. It's a family business -- and it means the world to them.
"For my husband and I, it's our legacy to leave our kids," Brenda said.
When the "Stay Home" order took effect, the Baldwins ultimately decided to close their doors altogether and wait for Governor Inslee to lift the restrictions.
As if losing their regular business wasn't enough, thieves continue to target their building.
"We've had people try to go in the back to break boards off the beer garden, try to get in the back door, so that happened on two other occasions," Brenda said.
The Baldwins decided to take matters into their own hands.
They have cameras and locked doors, but the business means too much to them to leave it up to chance.
Rob Baldwin is staying at his bar all day -- and all night -- to protect his business.
"He's like, 'I just really need to stay here to make sure that our dream doesn't get destroyed by somebody coming in here and looting. This is all we have right now,'" Brenda said.
Their family is pitching in and finding ways to make Rob's time there a little more comfortable.
"My son has a camper trailer so he brought it down, and we have that in the back now, so my husband at least has a bed now and he's not sleeping in his office chair," she said.
For Brenda, the saddest part of the whole thing is this: if these people were really in need of something, she knows her husband wouldn't think twice about lending a hand.
She said there are ways for the community to help. She's asking people to keep their eyes open, and if they see something suspicious, call the police right away.
