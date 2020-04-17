Governor Inlee announced the shutdown of in person school learning over a month ago, and school districts are still trying to figure out what is the best way to do it virtually.
Spokane Public Schools said in an email to KHQ that 'they are very close to establishing distance learning expectations for both teachers and students.'
Still, with no clear guidelines, it has left teachers in many districts to come up with their own creative ways to connect with their students.
"This is unprecedented times, there is no plan book for this," Ben Small, Superintendent of Central Valley School District said.
Small said that 55 percent has not participated so far in the online learning, but he expects this to go down in the coming weeks.
He said that every week, things get better and better.
"One thing that we know is critical is that we need to help our staff navigate through this. You can't just flip a switch on and off, and go from teaching face to face to virtually," said Small.
He said that some of the concerns from teachers has been 'I haven't been trained to do this,' and 'how do I know if my students are understanding what I am teaching them?'
But, both Small and Mark Lund, Principal at Spokane Public School's Glover Middle School, said that these teachers are trying the best they can.
"It's a whole new skill set to be thrown out there and to be asked of people to overnight go to this digital world. I am really impressed with how people are just digging in and trying to support students," said Lund.
At Glover Middle School, they have meetings three times a week to go over concerns, such as, students that they haven't been in contact with, making sure that every kid is getting fed, etc.
But, some parents are saying that this isn't enough. KHQ had several viewers reach out to us anonymously, regarding their children's situation, saying that they are concerned about their students learning situation.
"Only two of my daughters teachers have emailed or have done on line classes. It's only been one class so far. If they have questions for the most part it is on us parents to answer them," said parent one.
"I’ve put a lot of money into paper and ink and other supplies. Our school district offers a packet each week but the pick up is only one day for 20 minutes and the same line for meal pickup so it’s a challenge. I’ve never heard from my daughters teacher. And I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing this whole time. Pinterest has great resources," said parent two.
"I never skipped a beat in teaching my kids since they've been out of school, but it has cost me hundreds of dollars in workbooks and other learning materials," said parent three.
Spokane Public Schools said that they will be releasing these new expectations Friday afternoon.
"I think we are getting through this together, its bumpy, but we are keeping students at the center of it," Small said.
