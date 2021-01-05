City of Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released a statement following the announcement of Washington's new reopening plan, saying it has renewed hope.
Read the full statement here:
“This new plan gives people renewed hope and a goal certain to pursue every day. Our community, along with the rest of the state, has been paused in place for quite some time. New information and a clear path forward are welcomed and appreciated and help ease the frustration and fatigue that has begun setting in. A regional approach and accountability are some of the many positives that are a part of this new plan and we look forward to greater definition of additional steps. Today is a next step and not the end, both in terms of the state’s plan and of the responsibilities we all share as individuals to maintain our resilience and discipline to wear our masks, watch our distance, wash our hands, and limit gatherings.”
