The Washington State Hospitality Association President and CEO Anthony Anton said he is beyond frustrated after Governor Jay Inslee extended COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday.
"This one is flat out disappointing and anger-inducing because if anything, without a safe outlet this is not the right decision," Anton said. "People need a safe outlet. People can come into restaurants and be safe and make better choices than they are now."
Anton said the hospitality industry is being targeted for a problem they are not causing. Anton said cases were not being tracked back to restaurants thanks to reduced capacity and wearing masks while mingling.
According to the Washington State Hospitality Association, the four-week restriction cost the restaurant industry in Washington an estimated $8-million. The $8-million loss does not include losses from entertainment or lodging.
The total loss for 2020, is estimated to be $10-billion.
Anton said in the first six months of the pandemic around 3,000 restaurants closed which is roughly 25 percent of restaurants in the state. Anton said they project another 3,000 restaurants to close.
Despite the frustration at the extension of restrictions, Anton said he wants to urge people to continue to wear masks and be socially distant from people outside their household.
The Washington Hospitality Association is asking the public to continue to support local businesses.
"We appreciate your loyalty," Anton said. "Please don't give up on us."
Current restrictions in Washington state are set to be in place through January 4, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.