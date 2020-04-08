As the cases of COVID-19 continue to grow in the United States, we're learning more about the virus and how to effectively treat it. Most people won't require hospitalization due to coronavirus. Self-isolation at home should work for most people, but Chief Medical Officer at Sacred Heart, Dr. Dan Getz, said on Wednesday that about 1 in 5 cases require hospitalization and of that 20 percent, about five percent will need treatment in the ICU.
Should you or a loved one require hospitalization, Sacred Heart says they're ready.
Dr. Getz feels like there is light at the end of the tunnel of all of this. Months of planning for COVID-19, along with some lessons from Sacred Heart's west side counterparts have prepared Getz and his entire staff at the hospital - from transporters and food workers, to doctors and nurses - to deal with not only treating coronavirus patients, but also maintain the hospital's ability to take in other patients.
And proper care begins with proper protections.
To preserve PPE supplies, many elective surgeries have been suspended at Sacred Heart. In addition to conserving PPE, Dr. Getz says the amount of ventilators available is part of a regional, collaborative effort puts the hospital in a good position to deal with even the worst case scenario right now.
Coronavirus might be top of mind right now, and health care workers are on the front line to stop the spread, but Dr. Getz also wants the public to know that they are ready to treat patients with all ailments, saying hospital capacity is not an issue at this time and patients not presenting symptoms of COVID-19 will not interact with those who are.
Staff treating patients with COVID-19 don personal protective equipment and the process of putting it on is a methodical one that requires much more than just slapping on a mask, gloves and gown.
A trip into a patient's room requires a lot of planning and time to prepare to put on the PPE. It's a six-step process that includes
1.) Hand sanitizer
2.) Putting on a pair of gloves
3.) Putting on an isolation gown
4.) Putting on an N95 mask
5.) Putting on a face shield to cover the first mask
6.) Putting on a second pair of gloves.
Following treatment of a COVID-19 patient, the health care worker would take off the PPE in reverse order, however, they would add a thorough scrubbing of hand sanitizer in between each step (my hands got dry and cracked just watching the process).
If you're walking around with a paper mask on, that's great, but Dr. Getz said on Wednesday that masks do not replace the benefit of social distancing and proper hand hygiene.
If you do wear a mask, know that they can be reused, just make sure they aren't wet or soiled. If you have a cloth mask, you can wash it.
If you're wearing gloves in public, just make sure you're sanitizing those regularly, too. Gloves will protect your hands, but they will also pick up and spread germs just like your hands, so making sure they stay clean is also important if we're going to flatten the curve.
