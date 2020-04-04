The Spokane County Department of Emergency Management announced 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County and three additional deaths.
The new numbers released on Saturday bring the total of cases in Spokane County to 209 positive cases and 10 deaths.
"SRHD is working with health care providers and the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to identify and reach out to those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals," the Emergency Coordination Center said in a release Saturday afternoon. "Confirmed cases will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms."
The last update from the Washington State Department of Health shows 7,591 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington and 310 deaths.
Numbers from Idaho have not yet been updated for April 4, but the latest count showed 1,013 cases and 10 deaths statewide.
SRHD continues to encourage people to take the following steps to stay healthy:
• Stay home when you are sick. Staying home when ill prevents the spread of infections to others. experiencing
• Use good respiratory etiquette and hand hygiene in all community settings, including homes, childcare facilities, schools, workplaces and other places where people gather. Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and put the used tissue in a waste basket. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.
• Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (with at least 60-95% alcohol) if you can’t wash.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth: Germs often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.
• Practice other good health habits: Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food.
• Support each other, regardless of race, ethnicity or nationality, and including individuals who have become ill. Show compassion and support for individuals and communities most closely impacted and anyone who might be sick.
• Follow the Stay Home, Stay Healthy ordinance.
