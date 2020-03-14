The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) confirmed three cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Spokane County residents. Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) identified and contacted all those who may have come in contact with the infected individuals. They will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
“As our team of experts works with community partners to learn more about these instances, our first priority remains public safety,” said Dr. Bob Lutz, Spokane County Health Officer with SRHD. “The important thing we need to do now is take the recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 through personal and community preparedness measures. As this situation evolves, we will continue to communicate with DOH and the public.”
A press conference is scheduled for 12:00 pm. It will be streamed on KHQ.com.
“We are coordinating with partner agencies to monitor for the disease in the county and are meeting regularly with our government officials and community leaders to provide guidance and make decisions while ensuring public health is the foremost consideration,” Dr. Lutz said.
