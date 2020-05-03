SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Regional Health District is reporting three more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County, continuing a trend of single-digit case daily reports over the past three weeks.
SRHD says the countywide coronavirus-related death toll remains at 22, with no new deaths reported since Thursday, April 30. There has been a total of 372 confirmed cases in Spokane County.
As of Friday, May 1, the SRHD was reporting 10 current hospitalizations and said about 64.5 percent of the cases were recovered. The SRHD says recovered cases are defined as those that meet the following criteria:
"28 days have passed since symptom onset or date tested, illness did not result in death, not currently hospitalized."
The daily report for new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County has stayed in the single digits for all but one day for the past three weeks. The only date from April 12-May 3 with more than 10 new cases reported was attributed to a Spokane Veterans Home outbreak on April 24 (16), according to Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz.
More case info is available on the SRHD website.
