LEWISTON, Idaho - The Public Health - Idaho North Central District is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County.
PH-INCD says all patients are over the age of 70 and the investigation into the cases is in the preliminary stages.
There are now five total cases in the North Central District, which includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Nez Perce County has accounted for four of those cases, while Idaho County has one confirmed case.
Earlier this week, PH-INCD reported the district's first positive case - an adult under the age of 60.
Wednesday, health officials confirmed the first positive case in Idaho County - an adult in their 70's.
“We are calling on each of you to follow public health guidance to help protect one another and prevent the virus from spreading. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19,” said Director Carol Moehrle.
