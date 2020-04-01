MOSCOW, Idaho - Three students attending the University of Idaho have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo sent by University President Scott Green.
The list of those who have tested positive include, an 18-year-old student who moved out of the dorm rooms on Sunday, March 29.
The student was on campus last week and is experiencing mild symptoms. They are recovering at home in Canyon County, Idaho, where the cases was assigned by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
On Tuesday, a 21-year-old student tested positive for COVID-19. The student is based in Boise and last attended class at the Boise Water Center on March 19. The student has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home. Anyone who had contact with the patient will be contacted by public health officials.
A 38-year-old distance education student has tested positive for COVID-19. According to the University of Idaho, the student lives out of state and engages with the university electronically.
According to the university, a man in his 30s who tested positive for COVID-19 and lives in Whitman County was on the Moscow campus on Tuesday, March 14. He has mild symptoms and is recovering at home.
The North Central Idaho Public Health District is also confirming the first case of COVID-19 in Latah County. At this time, public health officials said the patient does not have any known connections to the University of Idaho campus.
In the university's memo, President Green asks all students, staff and faculty who may have been on campus when those who tested positive were to self-isolate and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.
