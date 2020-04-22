SPOKANE, Wash. - Tim Eyman, a Washington gubernatorial candidate and anti-tax activist behind the $30 car tab measure, is planning to join Spokane protests over Gov. Inslee's stay-at-home order.
Eyman said on his campaign website that he will be joining other demonstrators outside Spokane City Hall Wednesday, April 22, from 1-2 p.m. Eyman says the event was arranged by Patti Thor Ussselman on Facebook.
The "Open For Business" rally event page says people will be rallying in vehicles, decorating their cars or holding signs, while honking horns towards city hall. People attending on foot have been asked to maintain social distancing.
Tim's on his way to Spokane right now, and look what he spotted as he's driving.— Tim Eyman (@GovernorTim) April 22, 2020
If you're near Spokane today, make sure to come out to the #ReOpenWA rally. Tim's going to be there.
City Hall, 808 W Spokane Falls Blvd.#ReOpenWA #EndTheLockdown #ReOpenAmerica pic.twitter.com/e0TFlSFIxg
"What’s more dangerous than COVID-19? One person deciding who’s essential and who’s not," Eyman said in part on his website.
According to Eyman's Facebook page, he will also be joining a planned "Let Us Fish" protest over recreational fishing closures during the stay-at-home order. That event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Franklin Park.
Eyman recently joined thousands of protesters outside the Washington state Capitol building over the weekend.
During an address on Tuesday, April 21, Inslee said that while data suggests the virus is likely on the decline in Washington, it is also likely that not all of his restrictions will be lifted after the current deadline for his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order on May 4. Instead, Inslee said, some industries may be able to resume with modifications.
Inslee noted that some elected surgeries may be able to resume, more outdoor recreation may once again become available and he is working on a plan for the construction industry to return with restrictions. However, the Governor did not outline any specific details for those industries in his Tuesday address.
