FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Washington State Gubernatorial candidate Tim Eyman and Franklin County Commissioner Clint Didier have filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Jay Inslee and his "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order.
According to a web page on Eyman's candidate website, Eyman, Didier and other supporters say Gov. Inslee's order is unconstitutional and that he "unilaterally picked winners and losers during his lockdown."
Eyman's website also called Gov. Inslee's actions "arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of power."
Eyman is running for Washington State Governor and successfully helped pass I-976, an initiative lowering the cost of car tabs in the state of Washington.
I-976 was disputed and an injunction was placed on the measure, leading to it being passed to the Washington State Supreme Court for consideration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.