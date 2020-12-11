President Donald Trump is calling the emergency use authorization and the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine one of the greatest scientific achievements in history.
"Today our nation has achieved a medical miracle," President Trump said in a video posted to Twitter. "We have delivered a safe and effective vaccine in just nine months."
President Trump said it will save millions of lives and end the pandemic.
In the video, President Trump thanked all the doctors and scientists who worked on the vaccine.
"These vaccines are also very safe. American citizens participated in clinical trials that were far larger than normal," President Trump said.
President Trump said the FDA meticulously studied the trails to ensure safety.
The Trump Administration provided over $14-billion to the vaccine development.
President Trump said the vaccine will be free for all Americans.
President Trump said the vaccines have already begun to ship and the first vaccine will be administered within 24-hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.