SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - For the first time in nearly a week, the daily report of new COVID-19 cases in Spokane County is back in the single digits.
There were six cases confirmed by the Spokane Regional Health District Tuesday, bringing the overall total to 503. The SRHD is reporting just over 67% of those cases are recovered, meaning patients have gone 28 days without symptoms and aren't hospitalized.
A recent outbreak labeled as contained by SRHD has been attributed to a recent surge in positive cases. Health officials have reiterated that this is not a result of community transmission. A local pasta plant, Philadelphia Macaroni Company, has had dozens of employees test positive for COVID-19.
Spokane County had gone five consecutive days from May 21-25 with new daily case reports in the double digits and 78 total cases confirmed over that span.
There continues to be 31 COVID-related deaths in the county along with six current and 82 cumulative hospitalizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.