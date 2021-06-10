The first winner of Washington's COVID-19 vaccine lottery has received his check for $250,000.
The man, Lance R., was contacted, had his claim verified, and went to one of the Lottery's regional offices to claim his prize.
While he is not interested in an interview, Lance R. did provide this statement to be shared:
I got lucky.
Mainly, I was lucky that I didn't get hit with Covid before the vaccines were developed and available. Millions around the world haven't had such good luck.
Getting the phone call yesterday that I won the big prize in this week's Washington vaccine lottery is also all about luck. Icing on the cake. Totally unexpected.
But if you haven't gotten vaccinated yet, especially when it is so easy now to do, you're taking a very high risk gamble. You can't count on your luck holding out. Besides, the shots are free.
There will be 3 more lucky Washington winners of this lottery over the next three weeks, and then on July 13, someone who is vaccinated will be even luckier than I am today and win a million dollars. Just for doing the right thing.
For yourself, for those who care for you, and for the whole community that we're all part of, let's get ourselves vaccinated. To top it off you just might win a lot of money.