SPOKANE, Wash. - A new map from the Spokane Regional Health District allows people to track Spokane's COVID-19 outbreak by ZIP code.
Here are a few of the area's highlighted by the map and the coronavirus data available for those areas:
- 99037: There have been 23 COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99037, with a case rate of 140.54 per 100,000 people.
- 99218: There have been 12 COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99218, with a case rate of 84.77 per 100,000 people.
- 99207: There have been 21 COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99207, with a case rate of 67.64 per 100,000 people.
- 99224: There have been 15 COVID-19 cases in the ZIP code 99224, with a case rate of 65.19 per 100,000 people.
As of Friday, April 10, there have been 252 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Spokane County with 14 deaths reported. According to Spokane County Health Officer Bob Lutz, of those cases, 47 have required hospitalizations and 20 people remain hospitalized.
The full map can be viewed here:
