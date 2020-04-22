PHOTO: Coronavirus travel industry
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the industries being hit the hardest by the effects of the novel coronavirus is travel, including airlines, hotels and local travel agents. 
 
 
Kimberly Palm works as a travel agent in Spokane, setting up travel arrangements, building packages and issuing travel insurance to residents headed to far off destinations.
 
Most of the trips Palm has book for her clients have been cancelled due to COVID-19, and she said the effects are rippling through the industry.
 
 "It's all the agents," Palm said. "Anybody who's a travel agent, they're in the same boat. They basically worked for free if they cancelled their clients' trips."
Palm said her husband still has a job, but the drop off in her income means they won't be able to retire as early as they hoped, among other things.
 
Palm said she's still choosing to see the bright side of the situation.
 
"​The silver lining we have in this cloud that we have going on right now that is the virus is that people who couldn't afford to travel before the virus can now afford to because, basically, the prices in the travel industry are the lowest they've been in history," Palm said.
 
​Palm recommends that people do not travel right now, but if you book a trip now for next year, you could save a lot of money. To put it into perspective, Palm said a trip to Hawaii usually costs anywhere from $1,500 to $3,000 per person, but right now you could score a deal on your dream vacation and keep your spirits high while in quarantine.
 
"It gives you something exciting to look forward to in your life instead of just focusing on the doom and gloom it gives you something very positive," Palm said.
 
Palm said agents are still are able to book trips and help travelers get good travel insurance. 
 
