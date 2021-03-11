SPOKANE, Wash- When it comes to travel things are up in the air, the CDC says the next changes could come when 20 to 30% of the country is vaccinated.
They say, if you are fully vaccinated avoid traveling altogether and it looks like they're going to be sticking with that message.
The CDC Director said in a recent interview there's been a surge in virus cases every time there's a bump in travel.
Right now, they're saying they're waiting for data about how long protection lasts.
About 90% of the country is not vaccinated and they want to protect those who haven't been fully vaccinated. 30 million people have received their shot but we continue to see about 60,000 cases of COVID, a day.
The CDC Director says when it comes to travel, they're taking baby steps to protect the majority of our population who have not yet been vaccinated.