POST FALLS, Idaho - A case of COVID-19 has been reported from Treaty Rock Elementary School in Post Falls.
In a letter sent to families on Friday, Sept. 25, the Post Falls School District confirmed the case and warned families to be aware of symptoms.
In order to minimize the spread of the virus, the district urges families:
- Stay up to date on vaccinations, unless contraindicated.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or hand sanitizer if water is not available.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue into the trash.
- Encourage students to cough and sneeze into their elbows.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Keep hands away from eyes, nose and mouth.
- Encourage getting enough sleep, drinking water and eating healthy foods.
- Discourage any sharing of drinks and utensils.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Physical distance of six feet when around people not from your household.
For more details on which schools have reported COVID-19 cases, check here:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.