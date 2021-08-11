BOISE, Idaho - The Treefort Music Fest in Boise is requiring people to either get a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours or be vaccinated to attend.
The entrance requirements will be for anybody 12 years old or older. You will need to have proof of vaccination against COVID-19 (physical or digital card accepted) or proof of a negative PCR test within 48 hours.
Documentation will be checked prior to receiving your Treefort wristband.
When it comes to masks, they'll be required indoors in certain areas of the festival regardless of vaccination status. You're asked to bring a face mask with you.
