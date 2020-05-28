TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Residents living in the Tri-Cities will have to celebrate Independence Day at home due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The cities of Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and West Richland have decided to postpone Fourth of July events after they were unable to come up with event plans that would adhere to state and health department COVID-19 guidelines.
Here is a list of Fourth of July events that are cancelled or postponed in the Tri-Cities:
- Kennewick's River of Fire Fireworks display postponed until 2021
- Pasco's Grand Old 4th Parade has been cancelled and the fireworks display has been postponed until a later date in 2020
Each city in the Tri-Cities has different restrictions on the use of personal fireworks. You can click the links below to view the types of fireworks authorized.
You can click here to view a list of Fourth of July events across the Inland Northwest and see if they're postponed.
