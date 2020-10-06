According to NBC News, President Donald Trump's adviser Stephen Miller is positive for COVID-19.
After President Trump tested positive, Miller was tested every day. He was negative Thursday through Sunday, testing positive on Monday.
NEW: Stephen Miller has tested positive for COVID, per senior administration official. Adds Miller has been working remotely for last 5 days, testing negative every day through yesterday, and is in quarantine after a positive test today.— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) October 6, 2020
