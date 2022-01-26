Rapid testing coronavirus site Spokane

U.S. Navy Reserve Lieutenant Commander Lisa Tisch, ARNP, prepares to work at Providence Express Care 's new rapid COVID-19 testing site in Spokane on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Kathy Plonka / The Spokesman-Review)

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two additional community COVID testing sites are slated to open in Spokane County this week.

Curative, a COVID testing organization, is working with local health officials to open up a site in Spokane and Mead. Here's what their planning:

Opening 1/27

  • Mead School District Campus

  • Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Opening 1/28

  • Denny Murphy Chas Parking Lot 

  • Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

As for the existing Spokane County testing sites, short staffing has forced both to operate on an appointment-only basis for over a week. They are working to recruit more help to return to normal operations.

The site at the Denny Murphy parking lot will be walk-up only. 