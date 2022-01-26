SPOKANE, Wash. - Two additional community COVID testing sites are slated to open in Spokane County this week.
Curative, a COVID testing organization, is working with local health officials to open up a site in Spokane and Mead. Here's what their planning:
Opening 1/27
Mead School District Campus
Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Opening 1/28
Denny Murphy Chas Parking Lot
Tuesday-Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
As for the existing Spokane County testing sites, short staffing has forced both to operate on an appointment-only basis for over a week. They are working to recruit more help to return to normal operations.
The site at the Denny Murphy parking lot will be walk-up only.